Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 429,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 467,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,750 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

