ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Up 6%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.74. 5,022,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,744,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on MT. Independent Research upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 269.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 292,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 101.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,705 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
