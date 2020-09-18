ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Up 6%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.74. 5,022,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,744,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on MT. Independent Research upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 269.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 292,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 101.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,705 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

