Arionum Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,213.94 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Arionum has a total market cap of $104,213.94 and $68,425.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arionum has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,896.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.03488716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.02 or 0.02138524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00442089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00861638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00530766 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

