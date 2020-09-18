ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00446479 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

