Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Trading Up 19.9%

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price rose 19.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 1,056,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,154% from the average daily volume of 84,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The stock has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

