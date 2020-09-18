AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s score:

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NYSE:AZN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.