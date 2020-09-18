Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Athene stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,701. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 126.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,237,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Athene by 46.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $45,137,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Athene by 362.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,400,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

