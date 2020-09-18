Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Up 5.8%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 4,067,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,387,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -1.80.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $264,713.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

