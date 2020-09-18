Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $114.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.05.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. 8,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,540. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

