ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 48.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a PE ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $253,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

