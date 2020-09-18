Attila Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Attila has a total market cap of $67.80 million and approximately $402,903.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Token Profile

Attila is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars.

