AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.