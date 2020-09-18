Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after buying an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avaya by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 217,443 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $18,235,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.