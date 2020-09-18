Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $185,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 816,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,195. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

