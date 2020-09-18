BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. 91,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,457. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

