Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 236,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 107,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,744. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $383.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,572 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 314,347 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

