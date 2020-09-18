BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.92 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $5.64 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00248470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01484301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00236116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

