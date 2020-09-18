BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $912,593.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00244692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01501757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

