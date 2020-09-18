BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $54.71. 2,044,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 231.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

