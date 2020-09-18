Binance USD 1-Day Volume Tops $253.86 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $392.80 million and approximately $253.86 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044308 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.04592894 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055892 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035240 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.