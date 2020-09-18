Binance USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236.58 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $390.87 million and $236.58 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 865.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.08 or 0.04488325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034956 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile