Binance USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $236.58 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $390.87 million and $236.58 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044756 BTC.
- Baer Chain (BRC) traded 865.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043602 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005228 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.08 or 0.04488325 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056234 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034956 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
