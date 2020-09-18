Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.56. 336,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 960,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 34.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 79.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

