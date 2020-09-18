BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 927,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 340,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. Research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

