BitCoen (BEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a market cap of $46,280.11 and approximately $51.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.01286704 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,773.42 or 0.98248646 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.