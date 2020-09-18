BitCoen Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a market cap of $45,658.76 and $167.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.01215131 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,803.91 or 0.98683186 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.