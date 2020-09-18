Bitcore Market Cap Tops $4.27 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $22.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,948.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.03549730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.14 or 0.02138641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00446253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00843217 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00543482 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011956 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,410,973 coins and its circulating supply is 17,910,014 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

