BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. BitSend has a market capitalization of $124,320.21 and $212.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00659397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.93 or 0.03229844 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,540,150 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

