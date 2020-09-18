BLOCKv Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $364,017.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.04605330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035120 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

