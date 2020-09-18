Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 18.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares shot up 18.4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.23. 17,322,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 3,889,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $33,661.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,008,658 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

