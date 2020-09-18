Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 18.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares shot up 18.4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.23. 17,322,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 3,889,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $33,661.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,008,658 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
