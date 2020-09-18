BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 332,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 144,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.29. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley raised BlueLinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

