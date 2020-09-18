BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLSFY. Morgan Stanley raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR stock remained flat at $$47.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $47.24.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

