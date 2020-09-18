BOScoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 42% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,536.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

