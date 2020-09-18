Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BXP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.
BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
