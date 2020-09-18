Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BXP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

