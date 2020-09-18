BQT (BQTX) One Day Volume Tops $4,716.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $759,857.46 and $4,716.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 862.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.04500819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035015 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

