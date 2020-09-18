Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 558,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.59. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $356.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Casa Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 502.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

