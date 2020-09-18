Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.47). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

ALLO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 1,830,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $670,767.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,321. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

