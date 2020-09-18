Brokerages Expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $92.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $81.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $358.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $372.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 558,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $356.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.