Brokerages Expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TapImmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of MRKR stock remained flat at $$1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 181,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

