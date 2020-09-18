Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.79). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 161,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,615. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $67,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,933 shares of company stock valued at $259,496 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 153,215 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 331,982 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,022,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 341,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.