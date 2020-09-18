Brokerages Set Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) PT at $77.67

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 445,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 347,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.