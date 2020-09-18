Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $12.67

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 12,678,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,074. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 269.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 292,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 381.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

