Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Price Target at $66.50

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 105,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,094. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

