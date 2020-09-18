Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $127.00

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

