Brokerages Set GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Target Price at $15.20

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,579 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,607,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,417. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.