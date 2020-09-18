Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT at $46.78

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Jamf has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

