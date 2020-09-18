Brokerages Set TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $22.20

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,366. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $447.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $37,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,580 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

