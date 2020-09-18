Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Price Target at GBX 47.70

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.70 ($0.61).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

LON TLW traded up GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 18.43 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,034,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,819,492. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $260.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.32.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

