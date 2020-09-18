Brokerages Set Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $24.72

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 1,545,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 184.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

