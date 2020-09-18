Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,750 ($22.87). The company had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,684.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,608.43. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

