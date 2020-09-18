BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BSQR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,440. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter.

In other BSQUARE news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 25,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,650.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $56,651 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.